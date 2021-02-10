Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
social media

Jack Dorsey Donates $1 Million to Crypto Think Tank Coin Center

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

Cole Burston | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made a $1 million cash donation to non-profit cryptocurrency think tank Coin Center.
  • Coin Center's other supporters include the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and crypto exchange Coinbase.
  • Dorsey is no stranger to promoting bitcoin, having once claimed he believes it will become the "single currency" of the internet.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made a $1 million donation to non-profit cryptocurrency think tank Coin Center, the organization said Wednesday.

The donation, which was made in cash, will bolster Coin Center's research and lobbying efforts in Washington, D.C. It comes after a similar move from digital asset manager Grayscale Investments, which donated $1 million to the group last month.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Coin Center has received donations to claim the amazing $1 million match from @Grayscale in full," Jerry Brito, executive director of Coin Center, tweeted Wednesday. "We've been stunned by the outpouring of support from the community."

"Coin Center has received and incredibly generous gift of $1 million from @jack — we're speechless," Brito added. "We were almost to our goal for the matching campaign when he put us over the top and then some. Your confidence in our work is incredibly humbling."

Based in Washington, D.C., Coin Center is a non-profit research and advocacy group that aims to address public policy issues facing cryptocurrencies likes bitcoin. Its supporters include the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

Money Report

COVID-19 25 mins ago

When to File Your Taxes to Maximize Your Stimulus Payment

Make It 40 mins ago

The ‘Schitt's Creek' Megamansion Is on Sale for Nearly $12 Million—Take a Look Inside

Dorsey is no stranger to promoting bitcoin, having once claimed he believes it will become the "single currency" of the internet. Square, Dorsey's fintech company where he also serves as CEO, made a $50 million investment in bitcoin last year. Square's Cash App lets users buy and sell bitcoin.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

social mediaMarketsfinanceinternet.Bitcoin
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us