Jamie Dimon calls U.S. government ‘inefficient' and says Elon Musk's DOGE effort ‘needs to be done'

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, leaves the U.S. Capitol after a meeting with Republican members of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on the issue of debanking on Thursday, February 13, 2025. 
Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
  • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday said the U.S. government is inefficient and in need of work as the Trump administration terminates thousands of federal employees.
  • Dimon was asked by CNBC's Leslie Picker whether he supported efforts by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.
  • "The government is inefficient, not very competent, and needs a lot of work," Dimon told Picker. "It's not just waste and fraud, its outcomes."

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday said the U.S. government is inefficient and in need of work as the Trump administration terminates thousands of federal employees and works to dismantle agencies including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Dimon was asked by CNBC's Leslie Picker whether he supported efforts by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. He declined to give what he called a "binary" response, but made comments that supported the overall effort.

"The government is inefficient, not very competent, and needs a lot of work," Dimon told Picker. "It's not just waste and fraud, its outcomes."

The Trump administration's effort to rein in spending and scrutinize federal agencies "needs to be done," Dimon added.

"Why are we spending the money on these things? Are we getting what we deserve? What should we change?" Dimon said. "It's not just about the deficit, its about building the right policies and procedures and the government we deserve."

Dimon said if DOGE overreaches with its cost-cutting efforts or engages in activity that's not legal, "the courts will stop it."

"I'm hoping it's quite successful," he said.

In the wide-ranging interview, Dimon also addressed his company's push to have most workers in office five days a week, as well as his views on the Ukraine conflict, tariffs and the U.S. consumer.

