Jamie Dimon says he expects S&P 500 earnings estimates to fall as companies pull guidance

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Friday that he expects estimates for corporate earnings to fall amid the uncertainty created by President Donald Trump's trade negotiations.

"Analysts have generally reduced their S&P estimate earnings by 5%," in recent days, Dimon said. "I think you'll see that come down some more."

In a call with reporters to discuss first quarter earnings, JPMorgan CFO Jeremy Barnum said he didn't see a reason to pull the bank's guidance, which is contingent on how the economy and interest rates play out.

His boss, Dimon, then interjected, speaking about the broader corporate world: "I would just add companies, some have taken away their guidance. I expect to see more of that."

Companies will be reporting earnings over the next several weeks, which gives executives an opportunity to update investors on their outlook during a period of elevated uncertainty.

