Japan Airlines plane in flames on runway at Tokyo airport

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  A Japan Airlines aircraft carrying hundreds of passengers caught fire on Tuesday on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport.
  All 379 passengers and crew on board were evacuated from the plane, Reuters reported, citing Japan Airlines.

A Japan Airlines aircraft carrying hundreds of passengers on Tuesday caught fire on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

Video footage from Japan's public broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the windows of the aircraft.

It comes after separate media reports citing authorities said the plane, which took off from Hokkaido, may have collided with another aircraft after landing at Haneda airport.

All 379 passengers and crew on board were evacuated from the plane, Reuters reported, citing Japan Airlines.

A spokesperson for Japan Airlines was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

