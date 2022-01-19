Japan Markets Jump as Nasdaq Closes in Correction Territory; China to Release Loan Prime Rate

China is set to release its loan prime rate on Thursday. Other economic data ahead for the day include Japan's exports for December, as well as Australia's jobs data.

U.S. bond yields fell back slightly after shooting up earlier this week, with the 10-year retreating to 1.854% after hitting 1.9% earlier on Wednesday.

Oil prices rose for a fourth day to a seven-year high overnight.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan jumped on Thursday, even as Wall Street fell with the Nasdaq closing in correction territory and U.S. yields retreating from their recent gains.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.78%, while the Topix was up nearly 1%. Sony jumped 4.63%, after tumbling over 12% the day before as Microsoft on Tuesday said it is buying video game publisher Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion.

Trade data on Thursday showed that Japan's exports rose 17.5% in December compared to the year before — higher than the 16% expected in a Reuters poll, according to Reuters.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.29%, while Australia's ASX 200 edged down 0.17%.

Over in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite fell again Wednesday, dipping 1.15% to 14,340.26. That brought its decline from its November high to more than 10% as investors continue to dump tech shares as interest rates spike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 339.82 points to 35,028.65, dragged down by a 3.1% decline in Caterpillar's stock. The S&P 500 slid nearly 1% to 4,532.76.

U.S. bond yields fell back slightly after shooting up earlier this week, with the 10-year retreating to 1.854% after hitting 1.9% earlier Wednesday. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 2 basis points to 2.167%. Yields move inversely to prices.

"It is hard to get too excited with the overnight declines in yields, the economic backdrop is still pointing to an increase in inflationary pressures and resilient growth, pointing to the need for the Fed as well as other central banks to shift towards a tighter policy setting, thus higher global rates over 2022 still look very likely," Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a Thursday note.

Elsewhere, price worries continued to be top-of-mind as data showed the U.K. inflation rate soared to a 30-year high in December, with higher energy costs, resurgent demand and supply chain issues continuing to drive up consumer prices.

Currencies and oil

Oil prices rose for a fourth day to a seven-year high overnight, as an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey heightened worries. Brent crude climbed to as much as $89.05, its highest since Oct. 13, 2014, while U.S. crude was 1.8%, higher at $86.96 per barrel.

During Asia time on Thursday, oil prices retreated. U.S. crude fell nearly 1% to $86.14.

In currencies, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.617, off slightly from levels above 95.7 earlier.

The Japanese yen traded at 114.39 per dollar, strengthening from levels above 114.5 earlier. The Australian dollar was at $0.7216, rising from the $0.71 level.