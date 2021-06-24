Japan's Nikkei 225 Jumps Nearly 1% as Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise After S&P 500 Sails to Record High Overnight

Asia-Pacific shares edged higher in Friday morning trade.

The S&P 500 gained 0.58% overnight on Wall Street to a new record closing high of 4,266.49.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks rose in Friday morning trade after the S&P 500 rose to a record closing high overnight stateside.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.81% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.85%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.32%.

Elsewhere, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia edged 0.41% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.15% higher.

S&P 500 record

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.58% to a new record closing high of 4,266.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 322.58 points to 34,196.82 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.69% to 14,369.71.

The gains stateside came after U.S. President Joe Biden announced the White House had reached an infrastructure deal after meeting with a bipartisan group of senators.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 91.835 as it struggles to recover to levels above 92.1 seen earlier this week.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.93 per dollar, still weaker than levels below 110.4 seen against the greenback earlier in the trading week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7584, above levels below $0.756 seen earlier this week.

Oil prices were little changed in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures hovering above the flatline as they traded at $75.57 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also sat largely flat at $73.29 per barrel.