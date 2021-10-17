Money Report

Japan Stocks Set to Rise as Investors Await China's Third-Quarter GDP Print

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

  • Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks.
  • Chinese economic data, including the country's third-quarter gross domestic product and September retail sales, is set to be out at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set for a higher start on Monday as investors in Asia-Pacific look ahead to the release of key Chinese economic data.

Japan's Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,220 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,190. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,068.63.

Shares in Australia were higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 rising around 0.2%.

Chinese economic data, including the country's third-quarter gross domestic product and September retail sales, is set to be out at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.949 after a recent weakening from above 94.2.

The Japanese yen traded at 114.31 per dollar, having weakened late last week from below 114.1 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7429, largely holding on to gains after last week's climb from below $0.732.

