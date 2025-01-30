Japan stocks set to rise while Aussie market opens higher, as Wall Street rises

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Japan stocks were set to rise Friday after Wall Street rose overnight as investors assessed Big Tech earnings.

Futures for Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 in Chicago were at 39,715, while their counterpart in Osaka last traded at 39,580, against the index's last close of 39,513.97.

The Tokyo consumer price index, excluding fresh food, rose 2.5% year on year in January, compared with 2.4% in the previous month. The latest reading is in line with Reuters' estimates.

Japan's unemployment rate for December fell to 2.4% from 2.5% in the previous month, missing Reuters estimates of 2.5%.

Meanwhile, Japan's retail sales for December climbed 3.7% from the previous year, while its industrial output figures for December grew at 0.3%, month on month, ifrom the 2.2% drop in the month before.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 0.68%.

The country is expected to release its producer price index reading for the fourth quarter later in the day.

Korean markets will begin trading later in the day after a four-day break, while the Hong Kong and Chinese markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 168.61 points, or 0.38%, closing at 44,882.13. At its session highs, it had added nearly 300 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.53% to 6,071.17, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.25% to end at 19,681.75.

Stocks cut gains late in the session after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intentions to implement 25% tariffs U.S. imports from Canada and Mexico.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Sean Conlon contributed to this report.

Tokyo CPI climbs 3.4% year on year in January, from 3% the month before

Tokyo consumer price index for January climbed 3.4% year on year, from 3% the month before, according to data released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on Friday.

Tokyo inflation data is considered a key indicator of overall growth in prices in Japan.

— Amala Balakrishner

Dollar jumps after Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico, Canada

The U.S. dollar rose against other currencies Thursday afternoon after President Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index turned positive on the day after the comments, trading at 108.07. The index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was trading near 107.76 before the remarks.

The dollar also rose against the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso individually.

— Jesse Pound

Stocks cut gains after Trump says he will put 25% tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico

The major averages cut gains late in the day after President Donald Trump said he would slap a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada, two key U.S. trade partners.

The Dow, which was up nearly 300 points at one point, briefly turned negative before rebounding. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also off their highs.

— Fred Imbert

Information technology sector tracking for worst weekly performance since September

The S&P Information Technology Sector was trading 1% lower on Thursday, leading the index's declines for the day.

The sector is also the worst performing of the week, down 4% and on pace for its worst weekly performance since September 2024. Tech remains the sole negative sector so far this year.

Nvidia, down 16% on the week, leads the sector's declines. Super Micro Computer, Teradyne, ServiceNow and Arista Networks are all down 11% or more on the week.

— Nick Wells, Lisa Kailai Han

