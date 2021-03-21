Japan Leads Losses in Mixed Asia-Pacific Trading Day; Turkish Lira Weakens Sharply Against the Dollar

Investors were watching the Turkish lira on Monday, with the currency weakening sharply to 8.145 against the greenback, compared to levels below 7.5 per dollar seen last week.

China's one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) and five-year LPR are set to be released at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday. Most traders and analysts in a snap Reuters poll expect both the rates to remain unchanged at 3.85% and 4.65%, respectively.

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific traded mixed Monday morning as investors watched moves in the Turkish lira following a sudden upheaval at the country's central bank.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 1.7% in morning trade while the Topix index dipped 0.95%. South Korea's Kospi declined nearly 0.1%.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.25%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares traded around the flatline.

Lira weakens sharply

The sharp move came after the country's central bank saw another upheaval, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly replacing its chief just days after a sharp interest rate hike.

In corporate developments, Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics' shares fell more than 2% in Monday morning trade. The firm announced over the weekend that it will take at least a month to restart production at a facility that was damaged by fire on Friday. That development came as the world already faces a global chip shortage.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.093 after its recent recovery from levels below 91.5.

The Japanese yen traded at 108.83 per dollar, stronger than levels above 109.2 against the greenback seen last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.773, lower than levels below $0.78 seen last week.

