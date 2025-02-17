Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Japan's economy expands 0.7% in fourth quarter as exports rise sharply; full-year growth slows

By Lim Hui Jie, CNBC

Commercial and residential buildings at dusk in the Minato district of Tokyo, Japan.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • GDP grew 0.7% quarter on quarter, more than the 0.3% rise expected by economists polled by Reuters. It had expanded by 0.3% in the previous quarter.
  • On an annualized basis, GDP grew 2.8%, exceeding the Reuters estimate of 1%.
  • Full-year GDP growth slowed to 0.1%, a sharp fall from the 1.5% growth seen in 2023.

Japan's economic expansion in the fourth quarter beat analysts' expectations for quarter-on-quarter and annualized growth, boosted by a jump in exports, preliminary government data showed Monday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

GDP grew 0.7% quarter on quarter, more than the 0.3% rise expected by economists polled by Reuters. It had expanded by a revised 0.4% in the previous quarter.

A jump in exports growth compared with the prior quarter helped boost GDP, while domestic demand was a drag on growth, contracting marginally.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

On an annualized basis, GDP grew 2.8%, exceeding Reuters estimate of 1%.

Japan's economy grew 1.2% year on year in the fourth quarter, compared with the 0.6% rise in the third quarter.

Despite the better-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter, full-year GDP growth slowed to 0.1%, a sharp fall from the 1.5% growth seen in 2023.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Elon Musk's money is not the issue for OpenAI

news 24 mins ago

Here's how much it can cost for one person to live in 12 major cities globally in 2025

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.29% after the data release, while the yen strengthened 0.2% to trade at 152.02 against the dollar."

The GDP data on Monday comes against the backdrop of Japan's central bank raising rates to 0.5%, their highest level since October 2008, and offers it more room to stick with monetary tightening.

Japan's household spending in December also supported the case for monetary tightening, rising 2.7% year-on-year in real terms, massively beating expectations from economists polled by Reuters and marking its first rise since July 2024.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us