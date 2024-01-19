JetBlue and Spirit appeal judge's ruling that blocks their proposed merger

JetBlue and Spirit jointly said they will appeal the court's decision.

A U.S. District Court judge this week blocked JetBlue's purchase of Spirit on antitrust grounds.

Spirit shares plunged after the decision but recovered Friday after outlining a plan to refinance some of its debt.

JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines on Friday said they are appealing a federal judge's ruling earlier this week that blocks the two carriers' planned merger on antitrust grounds.

JetBlue had planned to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion in a deal struck in 2022. A federal judge on Tuesday, however, barred that combination, saying it would eliminate the budget carrier and mean higher prices for cost-conscious consumers.

Spirit shares extended gains posted during the regular session on Friday, rising more than 10% in after-hours trading, while JetBlue's were little changed.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

JetBlue said it was appealing the decision "consistent with the requirements of the merger agreement."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.