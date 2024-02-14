Jim Cramer disputes five bearish market ‘scares' after Wednesday's rebound

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday suggested investors shouldn't be scared of this market, saying many are too panicked.

"All I ask is that when these professional bears come on, could they just remember that this is not the day after Pearl Harbor," he said. "It's just business as usual — no need to pretend that the sky is falling."

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said investors shouldn't be worried in this market, listing five bearish "scares" that he said are part of the normal market rhythm and shouldn't worry Wall Street so much.

Cramer said investors are worried that a commercial real estate collapse is on the horizon and will take down regional banks with it. He admitted that there are commercial buildings worth very little, but noted that prominent investment trust SL Green is performing well, and major banks have largely written down their commercial real estate assets. Plus, he added, this bear thesis may be a moot point once companies push more workers back into offices. Cramer said Wall Street fears the Federal Reserve's next move won't come in time to help the market. But he reiterated his belief that right now, in the space between a rate hike and a rate cut, is the best time to buy. Before earnings, many shareholders braced themselves for a tough season. But that hasn't been the case so far, Cramer said, and even companies with disappointing reports saw their stocks rally. Cramer said investors have trepidations about buying when the market is narrow — dominated by Big Tech — but recommended taking advantage of this scenario, buying low to be ready when the market broadens. Cramer said Nvidia's rapid ascension is causing some unease in the market, but the tech giant's gains are well-deserved. He insisted the stock is a keeper.

"So, it's easy to scare people, and if you're a short-seller, it's also profitable," Cramer said. "You won't be called out on being wrong, you'll just be called on again the next time the market looks down or is down because you've got something to say."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia.

