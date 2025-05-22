Jim Cramer explains why GE Vernova's stock is climbing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday explained why he thinks GE Vernova is set to do well right now, even against a choppy economic backdrop.

The power outfit benefits from secular trends, he said, and it has managed to see gains despite market upset spurred by lawmakers' struggle to pass the federal budget bill.

"GE Vernova's made for this moment," Cramer said. "This is the one big stock that survived the making and passing — at least in the House — of that big beautiful bill, and I bet it keeps winning."

With its stock currently up 39.49% year-to-date, GE Vernova is one of three companies that spun off of General Electric last year. The company makes electrical equipment, builds power plants and is one of the largest manufacturers of gas-powered turbines. Cramer claimed that GE Vernova is "at the heart of every major power trend there is," except for solar— noting that solar stocks plunged Thursday because the new budget bill slashed clean-energy tax incentives.

According to Cramer, the energy theme is continually relevant as the corporate sector clamors for new artificial intelligence technology that guzzles power and strains the electric grid. There is a good chance that Big Tech's data centers will be powered by GE Vernova's natural gas turbines, he said.

GE Vernova's products are also costly, but they might be attractive to the rest of the world, Cramer said. He suggested countries who have a trade surplus with the U.S. might be incentivized to buy the company's turbines as President Donald Trump lashes out at trading partners.

The outfit also stands to profit from the rise of nuclear power, Cramer added. He pointed out that the Tennessee Valley Authority — the U.S.'s largest public power company — just became the first utility to apply for a permit to build a small nuclear reactor, and it's set to be developed by GE Vernova. While Cramer conceded there have been a number of overvalued "meme nuclear stocks" over the past few years as the theme gains traction, he argued that GE Vernova actually does real business in the field.

"I think the nat gas for the data center and nuclear opportunities are some of the biggest out there, and GE Vernova dominates both of them," he said.

GE Vernova did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club holds shares of GE Vernova.

