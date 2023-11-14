Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Jim Cramer says buy P&G amid a weakening U.S. dollar

By Kevin Stankiewicz,CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The recent weakness in the U.S. dollar should provide a lift to consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble (PG), CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

Back in October, P&G — the maker of Crest toothpaste, Tide laundry products and Pampers diapers — had warned that foreign-exchange headwinds were going to weigh on its fiscal 2024 sales growth and offset an expected benefit from lower commodity costs. But since then, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has fallen about 2%.

"The dollar is sinking like a stone," Cramer said, noting that the DXY, which measures the greenback against six other currencies including the yen and the euro – is now trading it its lowest level since mid-September.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

If you like this story, sign up for Jim Cramer's Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free.

As a result, P&G looks much better positioned to handle the foreign-exchange dynamic, Cramer said, while the commodity deflation tailwind remains intact. Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club, has a stake in P&G.

"The dollar is not going to kill them, and so you buy P&G and just ride it," Cramer said. "P&G is so much better than it used to be."

Money Report

news 35 mins ago

Quiz: Are you eating the best brain foods? See if your diet is better than most people

news 36 mins ago

2 Stanford grads want to replace your beer with cannabis drinks—they've already sold 10 million cans

P&G shares edged up by about 0.1% Tuesday, to roughly $152.60 each, on the back of a three-day winning streak.

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us