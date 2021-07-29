Jim Cramer Says Carrier Is a ‘Deliciously Not Sexy' Stock Investors Can Get Behind

CNBC's Jim Cramer highlighted the stock of Carrier Global after the company beat expectations in its second quarter report.

"We spend a lot of time focused on exciting companies … but you know what it's often easier to make good money from boring companies like Carrier," the "Mad Money" host said.

"Unlike Robinhood, Carrier is deliciously not sexy," he said.

Carrier is a heating, ventilation and air conditioning firm that was spun off from United Technologies more than a year ago.

The stock rallied almost 5% to $53.94 on Thursday after posting a beat on earnings revenue in the second quarter.

"Heating, ventilation and air conditioning is one of the most boring businesses on earth, so this was a great reminder that you can still make a lot of money by being boring."

Cramer contrasted Carrier from the much-hyped stock trading app Robinhood that came public earlier in the day to great fanfare, though the stock failed to gain traction.

Shares of Robinhood, the millennial-preferred broker, fell more than 8% in its debut session. After pricing at $38 in the public offering, the stock closed under $35, giving the company a $29 billion valuation.

Carrier, which came public under the radar in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, has more than quadrupled in value as of Thursday.

"I think companies like Carrier represent what you should be thinking about. They represent incredible value, especially now that it looks like Congress is about to agree on a trillion dollar infrastructure bill at a time when we've already got 6% GDP growth," he said.

"Same goes for similarly cheap cyclicals. You need a Nucor in your portfolio, that's the best of breed steelmaker."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nucor.

