Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Jim Cramer says off-price retailer TJX is still a buy even after crushing the market over the past 12 months

By Kevin Stankiewicz,CNBC

Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

TJX Companies (TJX) is a stock worth buying here, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

After a prolonged period of high inflation and the upcoming resumption of student-loan payments, lower-end consumers are seeing their budgets squeezed — leading them to trade down to off-price retailers like TJX, which owns T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.

While this dynamic may also benefit rivals Ross Stores (ROST) and Burlington (BURL), Cramer said he believes TJX is the clear winner in the category.

"I think people should buy the stock," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club, has owned shares of TJX since August 2022.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed more than 40%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 over that stretch. TJX's market cap stands at around $100 billion. "It deserves to be higher," Cramer said.

If you like this story, sign up for Jim Cramer's Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free.

Cramer's comments Thursday came in response to JPMorgan research focused on consumer spending. In a note to clients, noted retail analyst Matt Boss said that macroeconomic headwinds are increasing compared with the pre-Covid pandemic economy in 2019.

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

Ray Dalio says the U.S. is going to have a debt crisis

news 9 mins ago

Menendez to address Senate Democrats as most of them urge he resign after bribery charges

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us