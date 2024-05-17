Jim Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Nvidia, Target, Macy's

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday guided investors through next week's earnings-filled schedule on Wall Street, saying to pay special attention to the report from AI giant Nvidia.

Cramer also highlighted earnings reports from Target, Macy's, Palo Alto Networks and Deckers Outdoor.

"Lots to love next week, but, look, for many it's really just going to be about Nvidia," he said. "I just hope we clear out the short-term traders for Nvidia and end up with a more reliable, steady, believing shareholder base."

Cybersecurity outfit Palo Alto Networks reports on Monday, and Cramer said he thinks the company will have good things to say, even though it lowered guidance after its last quarter.

Cramer said he's expecting a solid quarter from Macy's on Tuesday and that Lowes's report that day should be well-received. He added that the Toll Brothers report after the bell will reveal an "incredibly comprehensive overview" of its business.

TJX, Analog Devices, Target and Williams-Sonoma will report Wednesday. Cramer said he believes Target could put up good numbers like its peer Walmart did this week, adding that the company seems to have lean inventories. Cosmetics company E.l.f Beauty also reports Wednesday, and Cramer recommended investors buy the stock if it comes down. Cramer said two "controversial names" will also release earnings that day in Snowflake and V.F. Corp., both of which have new CEOs at the helm.

Wednesday after the bell brings a report from Nvidia, which Cramer suggested is "perhaps the most important earnings report of the year." Cramer said he expects "some extreme volatility" around this quarter, but repeated his mantra that investors should own the stock, not trade it.

Ralph Lauren reports on Thursday, and Cramer said he's been impressed with the way the company has managed to attract a younger generation of customers. He noted that the company's last quarter was good, adding that the upcoming quarter could be more of the same. Medtronic, Intuit, Deckers Outdoor, and Ross Stores also report Thursday. Cramer said he expects Deckers to have solid earnings as its running shoe brand, Hoka, continues to gain traction.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia, Palo Alto Networks, TJX.

