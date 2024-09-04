Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Job openings fell more than expected in July in another sign of labor market softening

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

Home Depot customers walk by a posted now hiring sign on March 08, 2024 in San Rafael, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Job openings slumped to their lowest level in 3½ years in July, the Labor Department reported Wednesday in another sign of slack in the labor market.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The department's closely watched Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed that available positions fell to 7.67 million on the month, off 237,000 from June's downwardly revised number and the lowest level since January 2021.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for 8.1 million.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

With the decline, it brought the ratio of job openings per available worker down to less than 1.1, about half where it was from its peak of more than 2 to 1 in early 2022.

The data likely provides further ammunition to Federal Reserve officials who are widely expected to begin lowering interest rates when they meet for their next policy meeting on Sept. 17-18. Fed officials watch the JOLTS report closely as an indicator of labor market strength.

"The labor market is no longer cooling down to its pre-pandemic temperature, it's dropped past it," said Nick Bunker, head of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab. "Nobody, and certainly not policymakers at the Federal Reserve, should want the labor market to get any cooler at this point."

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Salesforce to acquire startup Own for $1.9 billion in cash

news 51 mins ago

Broadcom says it will sell $12 billion in AI parts and custom chips this year

While the job openings level declined, layoffs increased to 1.76 million, up 202,000 from June. Total separations jumped by 336,000, pushing the separations rate as a share of the labor force up to 3.4%. However, hires rose as well, up 273,000 on the month, putting the rate at 3.5% or 0.2 percentage point better than June.

The professional and business services sector showed the biggest increase in openings with 178,000. On the down side, private education and health services fell by 196,000, trade, transportation and utilities declined 157,000 and government, a leading source of job gains over the past few years, was off by 92,000.

Though the report adds to concerns that the economy is slowing, it "does not suggest any rapid deterioration in the labor market," Krishna Guha, head of the Global Policy and Central Bank Strategy Team at Evercore ISI, said in a client note.

"The still low level of layoffs and tick up in hires suggests the labor market is not cracking. But demand for workers continues to soften relative to the supply of workers, and a forward perspective suggests this is likely to continue under restrictive policy," he added.

The report comes two days ahead of the pivotal August nonfarm payrolls count that the Labor Department will release Friday. The report is expected to show an increase of 161,000 and a tick down in the unemployment rate to 4.2%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us