Joe Biden Considers Roger Ferguson to Lead National Economic Council, Gary Gensler for Deputy Treasury Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is considering TIAA CEO Roger Ferguson to be his National Economic Council director and former Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman Gary Gensler as Deputy Treasury secretary, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ferguson was being considered for Treasury secretary and Gensler is currently a team leader of Biden's transition agency review team. Gensler is leading a team reviewing the Federal Reserve and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, among others. Biden is set to select former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary.

Ferguson recently announced he intends to retire from TIAA in March. He has experience as vice chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve.

Another name being floated for a top economic policy post is Kenneth Chenault, the former CEO of American Express, the sources added. They declined to be named as these deliberations have been made in private.

Biden's advisors recently said they will be announcing additions to their economic team early next week.

The President-elect looks forward to announcing some members of his economic team early next week who will work with him to build the economy back better. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 23, 2020

A spokesperson for the Biden transition team did not return a request for comment.

Both Ferguson and Chenault have clear ties to Wall Street, as well as Silicon Valley.

Chenault joined the Airbnb board in 2018, and he said he would leave Facebook's board in March. Ferguson is on the board of Alphabet.

Chenault currently leads General Catalyst, a venture capital firm.