Join CNBC and Junior Achievement for a Virtual Summit for a More Equitable and Just Tomorrow

A Virtual Summit for a More Equitable and Just Tomorrow - CNBC + Acorns Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow. and Junior Achievement are partnering to bring teens from across the country together with a panel of experts for a live, virtual forum to discuss economic disparity in America. The discussion will focus on the racial, ethnic and gender barriers facing Americans and how we can break down obstacles and increase opportunities for the next generation through education, financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship.

To join us for the virtual summit on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 1 -2 pm ET, register here.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

