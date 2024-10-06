Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

‘Joker: Folie a Deux' snares $40 million in domestic debut, less than half of first film

By Sarah Whitten,CNBC

Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck in “Joker: Folie a Deux.”
Warner Bros.
  • "Joker: Folie a Deux" tallied just $40 million in domestic ticket sales during it opening weekend.
  • It's predecessor, "Joker" earned $96.2 million during its domestic opening in 2019.
  • While the first film had a modest budget of $65 million and topped $1 billion at the global box office, "Folie a Deux" had a much bigger budget of $200 million.

Audiences got the last laugh at the box office this weekend.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Joker: Folie a Deux" stumbled to just $40 million in domestic ticket sales during it opening weekend, a far cry from the $96.2 million its predecessor brought in during its debut in 2019.

Just last month, the film was expected to haul-in closer to $70 million, but as reviews poured in, that estimated figure slumped to around $50 million.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

"The creative risk that 'Joker: Folie a Deux' took is commendable, but very tough critical reviews as well as a mixed moviegoer reaction made for a challenging marketplace environment that rendered an otherwise respectable $40 million domestic debut a disappointment when balanced against the film's massive, reported budget and huge across the board expectations," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

Director Todd Phillips' first "Joker" tallied a whopping $1.07 billion at the global box office five years ago on a modest budget of around $65 million. Its sequel carried a $200 million production price tag, not inlcuding marketing efforts.

Audiences and critics applauded Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's performances in "Folie a Deux," but they felt the story had too many ideas and not enough plot.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

‘Frankly ridiculous': FEMA administrator slams Trump for boosting false Helene recovery claims

news 2 hours ago

North Carolina senator calls conspiracy theories around Helene federal response a ‘distraction'

"The decision to turn the sequel into a musical-slash-courtroom-drama is as perplexing as it sounds — and the results are so bad, they're actually fascinating," wrote Adam Nayman in his review of the film for The Ringer.

At present, "Folie a Deux" carries a 33% score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes from 258 critical reviews and 31% audience score from more than 2,500 moviegoer reviews.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. NBCUniversal owns Rotten Tomatoes.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us