JPMorgan Chase Is Set to Report Fourth-Quarter Earnings — Here's What the Street Expects

Here's what Wall Street expects: Earnings of $3.07 per share, 7.9% lower than a year earlier, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue of $34.3 billion, 13% higher than a year earlier.

JPMorgan Chase is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell Friday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: $3.07 per share, 7.9% lower than a year earlier, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue: $34.3 billion, 13% higher than a year earlier.

Provision for credit losses $1.96 billion, according to StreetAccount

Trading revenue: fixed income $3.76 billion, equities $1.92 billion

Investment banking revenue: $1.57 billion

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, will be closely watched for clues on how the industry is navigating an economy at a crossroads.

Analysts are expecting a mixed bag of conflicting trends from banks. Higher rates will help lenders earn more interest income, but some of that boost will be offset by larger provisions for expected loan losses as the economy slows.

Wall Street won't likely come to the rescue. Investment banking revenue is expected to plunge 50% in the wake of frozen IPO markets and subdued deals, Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg said in a Jan. 11 note.

That will be partly offset by a 10% rise in trading revenue, thanks to a boost from fixed income operations, he wrote.

Of greater interest, perhaps, is what JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says about the economy. The veteran CEO rattled markets last year when he said an economic "hurricane" caused by the Federal Reserve was headed for the U.S.

Shares of JPMorgan have climbed 4% this year, compared with the 6% rise of the KBW Bank Index.

The other large retail banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, are also scheduled to release results Friday, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley report Tuesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.