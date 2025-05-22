Judge orders Trump administration to reinstate Education Department employees

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Thursday to reinstate more than 1,300 U.S. Department of Education employees.

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Thursday to reinstate more than 1,300 U.S. Department of Education employees.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The Department must be able to carry out its functions and its obligations," as well as "other relevant statutes as mandated by Congress," U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston wrote in the preliminary injunction.

The U.S. Department of Education announced a reduction in force on March 11 that would have gutted the agency's staff by a half.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In the injunction, the judge pointed out that the staff cuts led to the closure of seven out of 12 offices tasked with the enforcement of civil rights, which protects students from discrimation on the basis of race, sex and disability.

Former President Jimmy Carter established the current-day U.S. Department of Education in 1979. Since then, the agency has faced other existential threats, with former President Ronald Reagan calling for its end and President Donald Trump, during his first term, attempting to merge it with the Labor Department.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.