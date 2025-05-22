Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Judge orders Trump administration to reinstate Education Department employees

By Annie Nova, CNBC

Sarah Jo Marcotte, an educator from Vermont, holds a sign that reads “Here for my students!! Cuts Hurt.” outside of the U.S. Department of Education on March 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
  • A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Thursday to reinstate more than 1,300 U.S. Department of Education employees.

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Thursday to reinstate more than 1,300 U.S. Department of Education employees.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"The Department must be able to carry out its functions and its obligations," as well as "other relevant statutes as mandated by Congress," U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston wrote in the preliminary injunction.

The U.S. Department of Education announced a reduction in force on March 11 that would have gutted the agency's staff by a half.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In the injunction, the judge pointed out that the staff cuts led to the closure of seven out of 12 offices tasked with the enforcement of civil rights, which protects students from discrimation on the basis of race, sex and disability.

Former President Jimmy Carter established the current-day U.S. Department of Education in 1979. Since then, the agency has faced other existential threats, with former President Ronald Reagan calling for its end and President Donald Trump, during his first term, attempting to merge it with the Labor Department.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us