Just Eat Takeaway to delist from London Stock Exchange in blow to UK market

After completing a review of optimal listing venues, Anglo-Dutch food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway said it intends to delist from the London Stock Exchange.

That would make Amsterdam Just Eat Takeaway's sole trading venue.

Dec. 24 will mark the last date of trading of Just Eat Takeaway's shares on the LSE.

Just Eat Takeaway will delist from the London Stock Exchange next month, in a blow to the U.K.'s ambitions to attract more high-growth tech firms to its stock market.

After completing a review of optimal listing venues, the Anglo-Dutch food delivery firm said Wednesday that it intends to delist from London's stock exchange, making Amsterdam Just Eat Takeaway.com's sole trading venue.

Explaining its decision, Just Eat Takeaway said it was delisting its shares from the LSE in a bid to "reduce the administrative burden, complexity and costs associated with the disclosure and regulatory requirements of maintaining the LSE listing, and in the context of low liquidity and trading volumes."

Just Eat Takeaway shares slipped 1.5% following the delisting announcement.

It has requested that the LSE and the Financial Conduct Authority, the U.K.'s markets watchdog, cancel its listing, so that it can remain primarily listed on the Amsterdam exchange.

The delisting will become effective from 8 a.m London time on Dec. 27, while Dec. 24 will mark the last date of trading of Just Eat Takeaway's shares on the LSE.

Earlier this month, Just Eat Takeaway.com said it would sell its GrubHub arm to New York-based online takeout startup Wonder for $650 million — a huge discount compared to the $7.3 billion the firm paid for the U.S. food delivery app.