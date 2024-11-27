Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Just Eat Takeaway to delist from London Stock Exchange in blow to UK market

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

Just Eat Takeaway said it was delisting its shares from the London Stock Exchange due to the “low liquidity and trading volumes” of its shares on the exchange.
Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images
  • After completing a review of optimal listing venues, Anglo-Dutch food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway said it intends to delist from the London Stock Exchange.
  • That would make Amsterdam Just Eat Takeaway's sole trading venue.
  • Dec. 24 will mark the last date of trading of Just Eat Takeaway's shares on the LSE.

Just Eat Takeaway will delist from the London Stock Exchange next month, in a blow to the U.K.'s ambitions to attract more high-growth tech firms to its stock market.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

After completing a review of optimal listing venues, the Anglo-Dutch food delivery firm said Wednesday that it intends to delist from London's stock exchange, making Amsterdam Just Eat Takeaway.com's sole trading venue.

Explaining its decision, Just Eat Takeaway said it was delisting its shares from the LSE in a bid to "reduce the administrative burden, complexity and costs associated with the disclosure and regulatory requirements of maintaining the LSE listing, and in the context of low liquidity and trading volumes."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Just Eat Takeaway shares slipped 1.5% following the delisting announcement.

It has requested that the LSE and the Financial Conduct Authority, the U.K.'s markets watchdog, cancel its listing, so that it can remain primarily listed on the Amsterdam exchange.

The delisting will become effective from 8 a.m London time on Dec. 27, while Dec. 24 will mark the last date of trading of Just Eat Takeaway's shares on the LSE.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Treasury yields fall as investors await the Fed's preferred inflation gauge

news 2 hours ago

EasyJet rakes in record $4.5 billion from fare add-ons as CEO slams ‘unfair' penalty over practice

Earlier this month, Just Eat Takeaway.com said it would sell its GrubHub arm to New York-based online takeout startup Wonder for $650 million — a huge discount compared to the $7.3 billion the firm paid for the U.S. food delivery app.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us