Kelly Evans: Heads Up – Our ESG Special Is Today

Hi everyone!

At 2 p.m. ET today, Power Lunch is doing an hourlong special on "ESG" investing. Set your DVRs or whatever, but we'll have segments on each aspect - literally the "E" (Environmental), the "S" (Social), and the "G" (Governance), with a critical look at how this massive new investing trend is affecting corporate America and Wall Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As always, your feedback is much appreciated.

See you soon!

Kelly

P.S.--in case you missed it, check out this Wall Street Journal piece on the push to ban cooking with gas. (I call it "madness.")

Twitter: @KellyCNBC

Instagram: @realkellyevans