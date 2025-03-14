Kering shares plunge 10% after Demna Gvasalia named as Gucci's artistic director

Shares of Kering plunged on Friday after the company announced that Demna Gvasalia would take the reins as new artistic director of its ailing Gucci fashion line.

Gvasalia, who joins from Balenciaga, replaced Sabato De Sarno, whose departure was announced last month.

Shares were down 10.37% by 8:19 a.m. London time.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.