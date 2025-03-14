Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Kering shares plunge 10% after Demna Gvasalia named as Gucci's artistic director

By Karen Gilchrist, CNBC

A Gucci store, operated by Kering SA, in the Sanlitun area of Beijing, China, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of Kering plunged on Friday after the company announced that Demna Gvasalia would take the reins as new artistic director of its ailing Gucci fashion line.

Gvasalia, who joins from Balenciaga, replaced Sabato De Sarno, whose departure was announced last month.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Shares were down 10.37% by 8:19 a.m. London time.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us