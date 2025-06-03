Klarna takes on banks with debit card as it diversifies beyond buy now, pay later

Klarna is piloting a debit card called Klarna Card in the U.S.

The card will also launch in Europe later this year.

The Swedish fintech has been trying to shift its image from "buy now, pay later" poster child to a more all-encompassing banking player.

Swedish fintech Klarna — primarily known for its popular "buy now, pay later" services — is launching its own Visa debit card, as it looks to diversify its business beyond short-term credit products.

The company on Tuesday announced that it's piloting the product, dubbed Klarna Card, with some customers in the U.S. ahead of a planned countrywide rollout. Klarna Card will launch in Europe later this year, the firm added.

The move highlights an ongoing effort from Klarna ahead of a highly anticipated initial public offering to shift its image away from the poster child of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) trend and be viewed as more of an all-encompassing banking player. BNPL products are interest-free loans that allow people to pay off the full price of an item over a series of monthly installments.

"We want Americans to start to associate us with not only buy now, pay later, but [with] the PayPal wallet type of experience that we have, and also the neobank offering that we offer," Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski told CNBC's "The Exchange" last month. "We are basically a neobank to a large degree, but people associate us still strongly with buy now, pay later."

Klarna's newly announced card comes with an account that can hold Federal Insurance Deposit Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposits and facilitate withdrawals — similar to checking accounts offered by mainstream banks.

Notably, Klarna Card is powered by Visa Flexible Credential, a service from the American card network that lets users access multiple funding sources — like debit, credit and BNPL — from a single payment card. It's a debit card by default, but users can also toggle to one of Klarna's "pay later" products, including "Pay in 4" and "Pay in 30 Days."

Klarna is pushing deeper into a fiercely competitive consumer banking market. The U.S. banking industry is dominated by heavyweights such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America, while fintech challengers like Chime have also attracted millions of customers.

While Klarna has a full banking license in the European Union, it does not have its own U.S. bank license. However, the firm says it's able to offer FDIC-insured accounts through a partnership with WebBank, a small financial institution based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

