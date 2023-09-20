Lin Wood is witness in Trump Georgia election prosecution, DA Fani Willis says

Lin Wood, an attorney and vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, is a witness for the Atlanta district attorney in her prosecution of Trump and his allies over their efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia, a new court filing reveals.

The filing by Fulton County DA Fani Willis argues that some of the defense lawyers in the case have conflicts of interest.

Wood told CNBC last month that he had previously testified to a Georgia grand jury investigating Trump "pursuant to a 'material witness' subpoena."

"Lin Wood, Coreco Ja'Quan Perason, Vikki Townsend Consiglio, Gloria Kay Godwin, James Kenneth Carroll, and Carolyn Hall Fisher are witnesses for the State in the present case," Willis wrote in the filing.

Wood did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the filing.

He said his testimony lasted approximately 90 minutes and he answered all of the questions. He also said that he could not discuss the substance of his testimony.

Trump and more than a dozen of his allies were indicted in August by a Georgia grand jury in the election interference case.

Wood was not indicted.

He had worked to challenge the results of the 2020 national election and would often push false conspiracies about the election itself.

In 2021, Wood told CNBC that his South Carolina plantations hosted numerous conspiracy theorists looking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Wood, who had represented the late Richard Jewell after Jewell was falsely implicated in the 1996 bombing at the Olympics in Atlanta, in July retired from practicing law in order to avoid potential disbarment in Georgia.