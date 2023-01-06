Live Updates: GOP Leader McCarthy Fights for His Political Future in Historic Battle for U.S. House Speaker

This is CNBC's live blog covering Friday's historic votes to elect a new U.S. House Speaker.

The U.S. House of Representatives entered its fourth day of voting to elect a new speaker on Friday, falling on the grim two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The U.S. House adjourned Thursday for a third night in a row without a speaker — the longest the chamber has gone leaderless in a century — after GOP leader Kevin McCarthy lost an 11th vote and scrambled to work out a deal with a group of 20 far-right Republicans who have blocked his bid for the top job in the House.

McCarthy still didn't have a clear path to win as of Friday morning.

GOP leaders have scheduled a 10:15 a.m. ET conference call with rank-and-file members to brief them on the deal McCarthy's been negotiating behind the scenes, according to NBC News. It would give some of the party's most conservative members more power on key committees and him the gavel. The House is scheduled to reconvene at noon.

Support for McCarthy dwindled over the first three days of voting from 203 votes on Tuesday to 200 by the 11th vote on Thursday, falling far short of the 218 he needs to win the speakership. With 222 Republicans in the House, he can only afford to lose four votes.

Ahead of Thursday's final vote, the bloc of 20 Republican holdouts opposing McCarthy's speakership offered alternative candidates to McCarthy: Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.. received 12 votes; Kevin Hern, R-Okla., received seven votes; and former President Donald Trump, who was put forward by his longtime ally, Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, received one vote from Gaetz.

All 212 Democrats have unanimously backed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies for each vote.

U.S. House Clerk opens Friday's session

The U.S. House Clerk Cheryl Johnson gaveled the congregation in session at noon for a prayer before lawmakers begin a historic 12th round of votes to elect a new speaker.

McCarthy is still pursuing the speakership after failing to reach the required 218 votes during the previous 11 voting sessions. Democratic opponent Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is expected to maintain the full backing of his party.

Dark horse candidates could include Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds, who was first nominated Wednesday as the first Black Republican contestant for the speaker role, and Oklahoma Republican Rep. Kevin Hern. Hern threw his support behind McCarthy on Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump, nominated by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Thursday, could also grab another surprise vote.

—Chelsey Cox

GOP absences in the House could alter the math for McCarthy

As the House speaker battle drags into its fourth day, at least two Republicans will be absent for at least part of the day, potentially altering the vote math.

GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas flew home this morning, Fox News reports. Hunt's wife gave birth to a baby boy on Monday.

Emily and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Willie Parish Hunt II. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude for this remarkable gift from God. pic.twitter.com/rO7cfGNGce — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) January 2, 2023

Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado missed votes late Thursday, reportedly due to a medical appointment.

A spokesman for Buck confirmed to CNBC that Buck is "expected back in DC this evening," but not in time for today's afternoon votes.

Both Hunt and Buck have voted for McCarthy all week, so their absences compound his challenge. If McCarthy fails to win any new votes, he would then be on track to win 199 out of a total of 431, presuming Rep. Victoria Sparz again votes "present," but doesn't cast a ballot.

With 431 total voting members, the new magic number to win the speakership becomes 216. McCarthy would still fall short, but it would potentially shrink the number of holdouts he would need to win.

But it would also put Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who has won every Democratic vote all week, just four votes away from winning the speakership.

— Christina Wilkie

McCarthy's chances improve after GOP negotiations, but still no deal

McCarthy was optimistic during a GOP-wide conference call Friday morning, but the fractured party still hasn't reached a deal to hand the Republican leader a win, NBC reports.

"I'm not telling you we have an agreement," McCarthy said, according to two people on the call. "We're in a good position and having meetings."

Texas Rep. Chip Roy currently leads a faction committed to bringing McCarthy more votes, though the exact number they have swayed is not known. Though a win is not guaranteed, the party leader has reportedly inched closer toward the speakership.

— Chelsey Cox

Speaker battle paralyzes all activity in the House

The longer the infighting on Capitol Hill delays the election of a new House Speaker, the more havoc it will wreak on the federal government.

While it doesn't necessarily pose an imminent threat to the U.S. economy, it paralyzes all action on the Hill. That could be especially detrimental if the nation were to face a major catastrophe that needed quick congressional votes or approval on emergency spending, as it did in the Sept. 11th attacks or during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of Friday, the chamber could not pass legislation or respond to a national emergency.

Representatives-elect across the country cannot set up their offices or provide formal services for constituents until they are sworn into the new Congress by the speaker. That includes help with receiving federal benefits or recovering missing payments from the government.

Without a speaker, the House can't vote on a rules package governing the new Congress. The stalemate has stopped Republicans from installing their committee chairs, holding hearings or conducting regular oversight of the executive branch and industry.

If the House does not pass rules by Jan. 13, committee staff could start to lose pay, according to guidance sent to those panels reported by Politico.

Democrats also emphasized that the absence of a speaker was threatening U.S. national security by keeping members of Congress from accessing classified intelligence that is only available to lawmakers after they have taken the oath of office, which none of them can take without a speaker.

— Jacob Pramuk

Hern, Donalds floated as alternatives to McCarthy

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's chances of winning the speakership dimmed on Thursday after Republicans pushed for two alternate candidates: Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern

Donalds, who was the only Black candidate, was first nominated on Wednesday while Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Co., offered Hern's name Thursday. Hern chairs the powerful Republican Study Committee while Donalds sat on the powerful budget and oversight committees during the last congressional session.

Both fell far short of gaining a competitive share of the votes — Donalds and Hern grabbed 12 and 7, respectively, compared with 200 for McCarthy and 212 for Democratic challenger Rep. Hakeem Jeffries — but the final tally placed the coveted role further from McCarthy's grasp. A 12th round of voting is expected to take place Friday at noon.

— Chelsey Cox

Anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riot looms over McCarthy's struggle for House speaker

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy's protracted struggle for the House speaker's gavel has now overlapped with the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The insurrection by a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters forced lawmakers in the House and Senate to flee their chambers, impeding the transfer of power from Trump to now-President Joe Biden.

McCarthy had initially blamed Trump for the attack, saying the president "bears responsibility" even as he opposed Democrats' efforts to impeach Trump for a second time. But McCarthy soon walked back that criticism, and that same month visited Trump and posed with him for a smiling photo.

Trump has in recent days urged the faction of House Republican defectors to back McCarthy for speaker. But although the group of far-right lawmakers are highly supportive of Trump — GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz even voted for Trump for House speaker in two of McCarthy's failed votes — they have not acquiesced to his demand.

Some Democrats are linking the current Capitol chaos to the radicalism that led to the 2021 riot.

"Unfortunately, the utter pandemonium wrought by House Republicans this week is just one more example of how the extreme fringe of their party, led by election deniers, is pulling them further into chaos and making it impossible for them to govern," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement Friday morning.

Biden is set to attend a ceremony at the White House at 2 p.m. ET marking the two-year anniversary of the insurrection. He will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

— Kevin Breuninger