Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Looking for a bull market? Jim Cramer says Palo Alto Networks is ‘kind of unstoppable'

By Kevin Stankiewicz,CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) have lately been "just kind of unstoppable," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

"Those who are looking for bull markets — of which most have been elusive of late, except maybe the health insurers — look at cybersecurity. You have Palo Alto, which, I think, is the king of it," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club, owns Palo Alto shares.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

If you like this story, sign up for Jim Cramer's Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free.

In the month of October alone, Palo Alto Networks' stock has climbed nearly 9%, including Monday's roughly 2.5% advance, to around $252 per share. The move has pushed the stock back toward its all-time closing high of $257.88, which was reached on July 5. Year to date, shares of Palo Alto have soared more than 80%.

Cramer said the recent strength in Palo Alto stock is partly "because a lot of people say, 'All right. On any sort of turmoil, someone is going to try to take advantage of this.'" Additionally, Cramer said the cybersecurity woes at Clorox (CLX) highlighted the importance of the type of services that Palo Alto Networks and its peers in the industry provide.

Money Report

news 33 mins ago

Now is the time to ‘think long term' when investing, advisor says. This chart helps explain why

news 1 hour ago

Saudi oil giant Aramco announces pilot project to suck CO2 out of the air, but some scientists are skeptical

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us