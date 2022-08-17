Lowe's Reports Mixed Second-Quarter Results, Citing Shortened Spring That Hurt Sales

Lowe's reported mixed second-quarter earnings Wednesday morning.

Its earnings per share surpassed analyst expectations while revenue fell short.

Lowe's on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations as the company said its improved operations offset sales that were hurt by a shortened spring.

The home improvement retailer said sales to do-it-yourself customers were also hurt by lower demand for certain discretionary items. That was partially offset by an increase in sales to professionals.

"I am pleased that our team drove operating margin improvement and effectively managed inventory despite lower-than-expected sales – a clear reflection of our relentless focus on operating discipline and productivity," Lowe's CEO Marvin R. Ellison said in a release.

The results come after Home Depot on Tuesday reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter, and stood by its forecast.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $4.67 cents, adjusted, vs. $4.58 expected

Revenue: $27.48 billion vs. $28.12 billion expected

Lowe's said it now expects total and comparable sales for the year toward the bottom of its outlook range. It had forecast sales of $97 to $99 billion and comparable sales to be down 1% to up 1%. Operating income and earnings are expected to be toward the top end of its previous forecast.

Shares of the company were up around 3% in pre-market trading.

Lowe's has a different customer mix than Home Depot, which tends to get more of its sales from home professionals such as contractors and electricians. Lowe relies more heavily on do-it-yourself customers, which makes it more vulnerable to shifts in demand.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.