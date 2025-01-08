Man arrested trying to enter U.S. Capitol with machete as Carter lies in state

U.S. Capitol Police said they arrested a man trying to enter the Capitol complex with a machete and three knives Wednesday as former President Jimmy Carter lay in state.

The unidentified man was stopped when police spotted the weapon in his bag during an X-ray screening in the Capitol Visitor Center just after 2 p.m. ET.

Officers also said they found three knives in the bag.

The man was arrested on multiple charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, authorities said.

