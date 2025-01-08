Money Report

Man arrested trying to enter U.S. Capitol with machete as Carter lies in state

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Former US President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, U.S., Jan. 7, 2025. 
Mark Schiefelbein | Via Reuters
U.S. Capitol Police said they arrested a man trying to enter the Capitol complex with a machete and three knives Wednesday as former President Jimmy Carter lay in state.

The unidentified man was stopped when police spotted the weapon in his bag during an X-ray screening in the Capitol Visitor Center just after 2 p.m. ET.

Officers also said they found three knives in the bag.

The man was arrested on multiple charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, authorities said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

