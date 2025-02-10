Man pleads guilty in hack of SEC's X account that claimed approval of bitcoin ETFs

An Alabama man pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with the January 2024 hack of the Securities and Exchange Commission's X account, which was used to falsely claim that the SEC had approved exchange-traded funds for bitcoin.

The man, Eric Council Jr., admitted to conspiring with others who took control of the SEC's X account, according to the Department of Justice.

A day after the hack, the agency approved rule changes that allowed the creation of bitcoin ETFs.

An Alabama man pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court in connection with the January 2024 hack of the Securities and Exchange Commission's X account, which was used to falsely claim that the SEC had approved exchange-traded funds for bitcoin.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The man, 25-year-old Eric Council Jr., admitted to conspiring with others who took control of the SEC's X account, according to the Department of Justice.

The price of bitcoin spiked by more than $1,000 after the bogus tweet by the hackers on Jan. 9, 2024. The SEC quickly regained control of its X account and announced the tweet was false, sending the price of the cryptocurrency down by more than $2,000 per bitcoin.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The hack occurred when the SEC was considering approving ETFs that contain cryptocurrency. A day after the hack, the agency approved rule changes that allowed the creation of bitcoin ETFs.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.