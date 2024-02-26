Manhattan D.A. seeks gag order on Trump ahead of hush money trial

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office asked a judge to impose a gag order on former President Donald Trump ahead of his upcoming trial on charges of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to a porn star.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Monday asked a judge to impose a gag order on former President Donald Trump ahead of his upcoming trial on charges of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to a porn star.

Prosecutors want Trump barred from making comments about witnesses and jurors in the case. They also want him barred from directing other people to make public statements about witnesses or jurors.

D.A. Alvin Bragg's office in its motion to Judge Juan Merchan said those restrictions are essentially identical to a gag order on Trump imposed by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., in a case where he is charged with crimes connected to his efforts to reverse his loss in the 2020 election.

"And the need for such protection is compelling," Bragg's office said in its request, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Trump "has a long history of making public and inflammatory remarks about the participants in various judicial proceedings against him, including jurors, witnesses, lawyers, and court staff," the filing said.

"Those remarks, as well as the inevitable reactions they incite from defendant's followers and allies, pose a significant and imminent threat to the orderly administration of this criminal proceeding and a substantial

likelihood of causing material prejudice."

Trump is scheduled to stand trial beginning on March 25.

He is accused of falsifying business records to obscure the true nature of a payment his then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen made porn actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election to keep her quiet about her claim of a sexual tryst with Trump.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case, which is just one of four criminal cases he faces as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.