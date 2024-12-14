Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Many New Jersey drones sightings are ‘manned aircraft being misidentified as drones,' FBI says

The investigations found no evidence that spotted drones have engaged in illegal activity or malicious acts, and that the United States Coast Guard has not found any evidence of foreign involvement offshore.

By Kristian Burt,CNBC

A drone or SUAV, Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.
Richard Newstead | Moment | Getty Images
  • The FBI and Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday that ongoing investigations around reported drone sightings over New Jersey have found many reports are, in fact, manned aircraft.
  • The FBI has been investigating hundreds of reports of drones operating at night since mid-November, most of which are larger than the ones that hobbyists use.
  • Officials from the FBI said on Thursday that the drone sightings "pose a national security or public safety threat."

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday that ongoing investigations around reported drone sightings over New Jersey have found "many of the reported drone sightings are manned aircraft being misidentified as drones."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The investigations have also found no evidence that spotted drones have engaged in illegal activity or malicious acts, and that the United States Coast Guard has not found any evidence of foreign involvement offshore.

"At this point, we have not identified any basis for believing that there's any criminal activity involved, that there's any national security threat, that there's any particular public safety threat or that there's a malicious foreign actor involved in these drones," a DHS official said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The FBI has been investigating hundreds of reports of drones operating at night since mid-November, most of which are larger than the ones that hobbyists use.

Officials from the FBI said on Thursday that the drone sightings "pose a national security or public safety threat."

Sightings have occurred over the Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course owned by President-elect Donald Trump, as well as near a military research facility.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us