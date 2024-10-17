Dueling billionaires: Mark Cuban campaigns with Harris, Elon Musk tours Pennsylvania with pro-Trump PAC

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, and Mark Cuban, former "Shark Tank" host and multibillionaire, are attending events in support of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, respectively.

Cuban is set to campaign alongside Harris in Wisconsin and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in Michigan.

Musk will promote get-out-the-vote efforts in town hall events in Pennsylvania.

Mega-rich partisans Mark Cuban and Elon Musk are getting off the sidelines in the final weeks before Election Day.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Cuban on Thursday is set to campaign alongside Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Wisconsin, the first of three swing states the billionaire businessman will visit in support of the vice president's White House bid.

The same day, Musk will embark on a multi-day speaking tour through Pennsylvania with America PAC, the super political action committee he is using to spend tens of millions of dollars in support of Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The on-the-ground efforts show how both men have taken on increasingly active roles advocating for their preferred presidential contender.

Cuban, the former "Shark Tank" star and former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, will join Harris at events in Milwaukee and La Crosse on Thursday, a campaign official told NBC News.

He will then head to Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday to host a talk about Harris' economic agenda. On Sunday, Cuban will campaign with second gentleman Douglas Emhoff in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the official said.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk, meanwhile, will host a town hall in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday afternoon to promote absentee voting and early voting in the Commonwealth, NBC reported.

Musk announced his get-out-the-vote plans shortly after Federal Election Commission filings revealed he gave nearly $75 million to America PAC between July and early September alone.

Musk recently joined Trump onstage at a campaign event near Butler, Pennsylvania, the same site of a July 13 rally where an alleged assassin nearly killed Trump and fatally shot another attendee.

Cuban's swing through the major battlegrounds, first reported by Yahoo Finance, follows his frequent praise of Harris on CNBC and in other media interviews.

Cuban has long been an outspoken critic of Trump. In a Harris campaign press call last month, Cuban slammed as "lunacy" Trump's promise to impose sweeping across-the-board tariffs and even higher import taxes on China.

"And so to say that we're going to tariff 10% or 20% or 60% for China or any other company, countries, that's just inflationary, and that's just the tax on the American people, that's a sales tax through and through," Cuban said on that Sept. 24 call.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.