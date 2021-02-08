Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Make It

Mark Cuban on Dogecoin: No Intrinsic Value But ‘I Bought a Few Dollars Worth for My Son'–it's ‘Educational for Him'

By Taylor Locke, CNBC

Mitchell Leff | Getty Images

Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that originally started as a joke in 2013, is now surging as billionaires like Elon Musk and celebrities like Snoop Dogg tweet their interest.

Among those billionaires is Mark Cuban.

Don't get him wrong, Cuban realizes dogecoin has no intrinsic value — but it sure is fun.

"Dogecoin is less than a dime. You can buy $1 worth or $10 worth, and have fun watching it all day," Cuban, an investor on ABC's "Shark Tank" and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, told Forbes on Monday. "[W]ith all seriousness, it's the best entertainment bang for your buck available."

Beyond the entertainment value, what's happening with dogecoin is also a teachable moment, according to Cuban. In fact, he "bought a few dollars worth" of dogecoin for his 11-year-old son, Jake, he told Forbes. Together, they "watch it and discuss all its price movements and why they occur. It's fun and educational for him."

In January, Cuban tweeted that his son bought $10 worth of the "doggie coin."

Since dogecoin started as a parody, based on the "doge" meme (which involved a Shiba Inu dog) Forbes asked Cuban whether its recent popularity is a "bad look" for the cryptocurrency market.

Money Report

Tom Brady 15 mins ago

Tom Brady Has Been Reading This Self-Help Book for Years: It's ‘Kind of a Mantra for My Life'

coronavirus 20 mins ago

Democrats Press Ahead on $15 an Hour Minimum Wage Despite Deficit Worries

"No, it's not a bad look," Cuban said. But "that's not to say [dogecoin] has any intrinsic value. It doesn't."

"But so what," the billionaire investor said. "It gives you a better chance of winning than a lottery ticket, all while teaching the economics of supply and demand and introducing people to crypto assets."

Even with the surge, dogecoin is only priced at $0.078945 as of 1:14 p.m. ET on Monday.

"I truly love it as the lowest cost economics teaching tool available that entertains at the same time," Cuban told Forbes.

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

Don't miss: The best credit cards for building credit of 2021

Check out: 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Make ItBitcoinMark Cuban
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us