Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Market's Record Price Action Is Mimicking Late 1999 and It Could Spark a 10% to 20% Correction, Long-Term Bull Julian Emanuel Warns

By Stephanie Landsman, CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

A dicey situation reminiscent of the dot-com bubble may be unfolding on Wall Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to BTIG's Julian Emanuel, the market's record price action is mimicking late 1999, and it could spark a 10% to 20% correction within the next month.

"Be very much aware of the fact that if and when it reverses, the consequences could be severe," the firm's chief equity and derivatives strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.

On Monday, the S&P 500 saw its 53rd record close of the year and tech-heavy Nasdaq saw its 32nd. Meanwhile, the Dow is a fraction of one percent away from its record high.

"We're in a time where the impossible has really become commonplace," said Emanuel. "If we had said inflation would be at 30 year highs and [10-year Treasury Note] yields would be at 1.3% while the S&P would be at this level a year ago, no one would have believed you, me or anyone else."

Emanuel points out the record price momentum is so strong, it's overshadowing serious near-term risks associated with surging Covid-19 delta variant cases, higher inflation and what's next for Federal Reserve policy.

Money Report

Donald Trump 6 mins ago

U.S. ‘Credibility Is Rock-Bottom' After Final Evacuation Flights Out of Afghanistan, Says Ex- Bush Defense Official

Markets 1 hour ago

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed; Investors Watch Chinese Video Game Firms Following New Rules

"The temptation may be to continue to go with it," he said. "This is a time to retain emotional control."

Morgan Stanley picks out high-conviction China stocks

Analysts name the chip stocks set to pop on the electric vehicle boom

John Paulson says inflation will shoot much higher, and he's positioning with energy and gold bets

Emanuel believes euphoria could help drive the S&P 500 to 5,000, a more than 10% jump from Monday's close. However, he warns the move would add more near-term danger into the market.

"What we don't want is for people to get so overly committed in that race to 5,000 potentially that they become uncomfortable and overexposed to equities," he added.

Emanuel's pullback call, which dates to late Spring, is getting louder because he also sees the CBOE Volatility Index rising along with the S&P and Nasdaq.

"That's usually foretold of a pullback. That's what happened last September," noted Emanuel. "The other thing that concerns us is this plunge in consumer confidence that we've seen."

Emanuel, a long-term bull, suggests investors with a long time horizon should embrace market a setback.

"Be mentally prepared to buy down 10%, 15%, maybe even 20%, because the long-run trend is higher and pullbacks having been bought have been rewarded all along the line," Emanuel said. "We all know that September has a record of being a difficult month to navigate that ultimately yields to the buying opportunity in October."

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19investingTechnologyEconomy
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us