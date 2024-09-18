Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

McDonald's is selling 50-cent double cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day, Wendy's is giving them out for a penny

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC

McDonald’s will sell its famous double cheeseburger for 50 cents on Sept. 18.
McDonald's

McDonald's is complimenting its popular $5 Meal Deal with an even better offer: 50 cent cheeseburgers.

For the second consecutive year, the fast food giant is discounting one of its most popular menu items on National Cheeseburger Day. On Sept. 18 only, customers will be able to buy the chain's famous Double Cheeseburger for 50 cents.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The offer is available to customers who use the fast food chain's smartphone app, and is limited to one burger per customer.

Users who open the app will be prompted to take advantage of the National Cheeseburger Day promotion, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

McDonald's announced the return of the deal at the same time that it revealed its $5 Meal Deal would be sticking around until December. The combo, which was released this summer amid slumping sales, features a choice of McDouble or McChicken sandwich, four-piece McNuggets, small fries and a soft drink.

The offering from the Golden Arches is competing with value combos from rival fast food chains like Taco Bell, Burger King, Wendy's and Popeyes.

Diners looking to get the most value on National Cheeseburger Day will also be able to score a 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger from Wendy's with the purchase of another menu item if they buy it on the chain's app or website.

Money Report

3 mins ago

111 Republican former officials, lawmakers endorse Harris over Trump

news 58 mins ago

Lunar company Intuitive Machines' stock jumps nearly 60% after NASA moon satellite contract

Burger King, meanwhile, will give a free cheeseburger to any member of its Royal Perks rewards program who makes a purchase of $1 or more.

Want to master your money this fall? Sign up for CNBC's new online course. We'll teach you practical strategies to hack your budget, reduce your debt, and grow your wealth. Start today to feel more confident and successful. Use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off, now extended through September 30, 2024, for the back-to-school season.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us