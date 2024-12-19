Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $825 million—how much you’d take home after taxes in every U.S. state

The Mega Millions jackpot prize has grown to $825 million ahead of Friday night's draw — the seventh-largest sum in the game's history.

To win the jackpot, you'll need to match numbers with all five white balls, plus the gold Mega Ball.

But the amount you'd actually take home depends on the tax laws in your state and your chosen payout option.

Winners have two payout options: a 30-year annuity that pays the full jackpot amount or a one-time cash lump sum worth about 46% of the total. While the lump sum is smaller, many winners choose it to receive a large amount upfront, which they can invest right away.

Then there's federal and state taxes to consider. The Internal Revenue Service automatically withholds 24% of your winnings, but with a jackpot this size, you'll likely owe a total of 37% when you file your tax return since it would push you into the highest tax bracket.

State taxes vary, ranging from 2.5% to 10.9%, unless you're in one of the eight states that doesn't tax lottery winnings — California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. And five states — Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah — don't participate in the Mega Millions lottery at all.

The next draw is Friday at 11 p.m. ET. If there's no winner, the jackpot will roll over and the next drawing will take place on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.

Here's a breakdown of the lump sum and annuity payouts in every state, as well as Washington, D.C., for those lucky enough to beat the 1 in 302.5 million odds. The prize amounts for both lump sum and annuity amounts are calculated by usamega.com.

Arizona

Lump sum: $231,272,812

Annuity: $500,379,360

Arkansas

Lump sum: $225,922,012

Annuity: $488,829,360

California

Lump sum: $240,827,812

Annuity: $521,004,360

Colorado

Lump sum: $224,011,012

Annuity: $484,704,360

Connecticut

Lump sum: $214,112,032

Annuity: $463,336,860

Delaware

Lump sum: $215,602,612

Annuity: $466,554,360

Florida

Lump sum: $240,827,812

Annuity: $521,004,360

Georgia

Lump sum: $219,845,032

Annuity: $475,711,860

Idaho

Lump sum: $219,061,522

Annuity: $474,020,610

Illinois

Lump sum: $221,908,912

Annuity: $480,166,860

Indiana

Lump sum: $229,170,712

Annuity: $495,841,860

Iowa

Lump sum: $219,042,412

Annuity: $473,979,360

Kansas

Lump sum: $219,042,412

Annuity: $473,979,360

Kentucky

Lump sum: $225,539,812

Annuity: $488,004,360

Louisiana

Lump sum: $222,673,312

Annuity: $481,816,860

Maine

Lump sum: $213,500,512

Annuity: $462,016,860

Maryland

Lump sum: $206,620,912

Annuity: $447,166,860

Massachusetts

Lump sum: $206,429,812

Annuity: $446,754,360

Michigan

Lump sum: $224,584,312

Annuity: $485,941,860

Minnesota

Lump sum: $203,181,112

Annuity: $439,741,860

Mississippi

Lump sum: $222,864,412

Annuity: $482,229,360

Missouri

Lump sum: $221,908,912

Annuity: $480,166,860

Montana

Lump sum: $218,278,012

Annuity: $472,329,360

Nebraska

Lump sum: $218,507,332

Annuity: $472,824,360

New Hampshire

Lump sum: $240,827,812

Annuity: $521,004,360

New Jersey

Lump sum: $199,741,312

Annuity: $432,316,860

New Mexico

Lump sum: $218,278,012

Annuity: $472,329,360

New York

Lump sum: $199,168,012

Annuity: $431,079,360

North Carolina

Lump sum: $223,628,812

Annuity: $483,879,360

North Dakota

Lump sum: $229,744,012

Annuity: $497,079,360

Ohio

Lump sum: $227,450,812

Annuity: $492,129,360

Oklahoma

Lump sum: $222,673,312

Annuity: $481,816,860

Oregon

Lump sum: $202,990,012

Annuity: $439,329,360

Pennsylvania

Lump sum: $229,094,272

Annuity: $495,676,860

Rhode Island

Lump sum: $217,934,032

Annuity: $471,586,860

South Carolina

Lump sum: $216,367,012

Annuity: $468,204,360

South Dakota

Lump sum: $240,827,812

Annuity: $521,004,360

Tennessee

Lump sum: $240,827,812

Annuity: $521,004,360

Texas

Lump sum: $240,827,812

Annuity: $521,004,360

Vermont

Lump sum: $207,385,312

Annuity: $448,816,860

Virginia

Lump sum: $218,851,312

Annuity: $473,566,860

Washington

Lump sum: $240,827,812

Annuity: $521,004,360

Washington, D.C.

Lump sum: $199,741,312

Annuity: $432,316,860

West Virginia

Lump sum: $215,984,812

Annuity: $467,379,360

Wisconsin

Lump sum: $211,589,512

Annuity: $457,891,860

Wyoming

Lump sum: $240,827,812

Annuity: $521,004,360

