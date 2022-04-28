Merck Sold $3.2 Billion of Its Covid Oral Antiviral Treatment, Driving First-Quarter Revenue Growth

Merck beat Wall Street estimates for its top and bottom lines, reporting earnings of $2.14 per share on $15.9 billion in revenue.

The company raised its 2022 earnings guidance to between $7.24 and $7.36 per share on $56.9 billion to $58.1 billion in revenue.

Merck's growth was driven by its Covid treatment molnupiravir, its cancer treatment Keytruda, and its HPV vaccine Gardasil.

Merck sold $3.2 billion of its oral antiviral treatment for Covid in the first quarter, fueling the company's strong revenue growth.

Merck soundly beat Wall Street profit and revenue forecasts, reporting earnings of $2.14 per share on $15.9 billion in revenue. The company raised its 2022 earnings guidance to between $7.24 and $7.36 per share on $56.9 billion to $58.1 billion in revenue. It previously projected earnings per share between $7.12 to $7.27 on revenue of between $56.1 to $57.6 billion.

Merck's stock rose nearly 2% in premarket trading.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's how Merck performed compared with what Wall Street expected, based on analysts' average estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Adjusted earnings : $2.14 per share vs. $1.83 expected

: $2.14 per share vs. $1.83 expected Revenue: $15.9 billion vs. $14.68 billion

Merck's Covid treatment, molnupiravir, has sold well since the Food and Drug Administration authorized the pill in December. It made up 20% of the company's first-quarter revenue. However, Merck lowered its 2022 sales guidance for molnupiravir to between $5 billion and $5.5 billion, down from its previous outlook of $5 billion to $6 billion. Merck splits profits from the pill equally with its partner Ridgeback Therapeutics.

Overall, pharmaceutical sales grew 50% to $14.1 billion compared to first quarter 2021. Keytruda, an antibody treatment used against several types of cancer, booked sales of $4.8 billion, 23% growth over the same quarter last year. Gardasil, Merck's HPV vaccine, grew 59% to $1.46 billion compared to 2021.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.