Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Meta Shares Up on Report It's Set to Begin Mass Layoffs

By Lauren Feiner,CNBC

Jason Alden | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday.
  • The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal.
  • CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's last earnings call that by the end of 2023, the company expects to be "roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organization than we are today."

Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose 6.5% Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday.

In the first major reduction in headcount in the company's history, the layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. The company said it had 87,000 employees as of the end of September.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A Meta spokesperson did not comment on the report but pointed to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments Meta's earnings call last month.

"In 2023, we're going to focus our investments on a small number of high priority growth areas," Zuckerberg said at the time. "That means some teams will grow meaningfully, but most other teams will stay flat or shrink over the next year. In aggregate, we expect to end 2023 as either roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organization than we are today."

The company has seen its stock fall 72% this year as it's tried to launch a new strategy focused on building the metaverse. Its market cap now sits below $260 billion.

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

Powerball ‘Results Pending': Record $1.9 Billion Jackpot Drawing Delayed

news 29 mins ago

U.S. Likely Headed for Mild Recession in 2023, Former Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren Says

-CNBC's Ashley Capoot contributed to this report.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Meta unveils Quest Pro, new 'mixed reality' headset that supports AR and VR

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us