Meta's head of AI research announces departure

Joelle Pineau, the company's vice president of AI research, announced her departure in a LinkedIn post, saying her last day at the social media company will be May 30.

Her departure comes as Meta races to become the market leader in AI, ahead of rivals like OpenAI and Google.

Her departure comes at a challenging time for Meta. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made AI a top priority, investing billions of dollars in an effort to become the market leader ahead of rivals like OpenAI and Google.

Zuckerberg has said that it is his goal for Meta to build an AI assistant with more than 1 billion users and artificial general intelligence, which is a term used to describe computers that can think and take actions comparable to humans.

"As the world undergoes significant change, as the race for AI accelerates, and as Meta prepares for its next chapter, it is time to create space for others to pursue the work," Pineau wrote. "I will be cheering from the sidelines, knowing that you have all the ingredients needed to build the best AI systems in the world, and to responsibly bring them into the lives of billions of people."

Pineau was one of Meta's top AI researchers and led the company's fundamental AI research unit, or FAIR, since 2023. There, she oversaw the company's cutting-edge computer science-related studies, some of which are eventually incorporated into the company's core apps.

She joined the company in 2017 to lead Meta's Montreal AI research lab. Pineau is also a computer science professor at McGill University, where she is a co-director of its reasoning and learning lab.

Some of the projects Pineau helped oversee include Meta's open-source Llama family of AI models and other technologies like the PyTorch software for AI developers.

Pineau's departure announcement comes a few weeks ahead of Meta's LlamaCon AI conference on April 29. There, the company is expected to detail its latest version of Llama. Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, to whom Pineau reported to, said in March that Llama 4 will help power AI agents, the latest craze in generative AI. The company is also expected to announce a standalone app for its Meta AI chatbot, CNBC reported in February.

"We thank Joelle for her leadership of FAIR," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. "She's been an important voice for Open Source and helped push breakthroughs to advance our products and the science behind them."

Pineau did not reveal her next role but said she "will be taking some time to observe and to reflect, before jumping into a new adventure."

