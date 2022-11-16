Michelle Obama on Love, Loss and Perseverance From Her New Memoir ‘The Light We Carry'

In 2018, Michelle Obama became a #1 best-selling author and now she's back in bookstores with her new memoir "The Light We Carry."

Her latest book is a follow-up to the best-selling "Becoming" — and the former first lady describes "The Light We Carry" as "a collection of practices and perspectives that I draw on when I need to stay balanced and confident, especially in times of anxiety and stress."

In the introduction, Mrs.Obama added that the book will guide readers through the tools, attitudes, and beliefs she learned on her "ongoing journey to becoming."

"When we are able to recognize our own light, we become empowered to use it," Mrs. Obama says in one of the many impactful chapters of the book.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Here are 5 other standout quotes from Michelle Obama's new memoir "The Light We Carry."

5 quotes from Michelle Obama on love, loss and perseverance

On being different

On the COVID-19 pandemic and loss

"It may be a while before we find our footing again. The losses will reverberate for years to come. We will get shaken and shaken again. The world will remain both beautiful and broken. The uncertainties aren't going away. But when equilibrium isn't possible, we are challenged to evolve."

On finding a partner

On finding stillness

"In knitting, when you create the first stitch of a new project, you cast on. When an item is finished, you bind it off. Both of these actions, I've found are incredibly satisfying—the bookends of something manageable and finite. They give me a sense of completion in a world that will always and forever feel chaotic and incomplete. Any time your circumstances start to feel all-consuming, I suggest you try going in the other direction—toward the small."

On growing up, and becoming an adult

"We practice, we learn, learn and practice. We make mistakes and then start over again…We try on different ways of being. We sample and discard different attitudes, approaches, influences, and tools for living until, piece by piece, we begin to better understand what suits us best, what helps us most."

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Want to earn more and work less? Register for the free CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET to learn from money masters such as Kevin O'Leary how you can increase your earning power.