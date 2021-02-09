Michelle Obama Returns to Netflix With Children's Cooking Show ‘Waffles + Mochi'

"Waffles + Mochi" is a children's cooking show coming to Netflix starring former first lady Michelle Obama.

The 10-episode series debuts March 16.

The Obamas have launched several documentaries, "American Factory," "Crip Camp" and "Becoming," on the streaming service.

Michelle Obama is returning to Netflix this March.

The former first lady will appear in a children's series called "Waffles + Mochi," which is part of a multiyear producing deal that she and her husband, Barack Obama, have with the streaming service.

The 10-episode cooking show features Obama alongside a couple of friendly puppet pals as they discover, cook and eat food from around the world. The series debuts March 16.

Additionally, "Waffles + Mochi" is collaborating with Partnership for a Healthier America, where Obama serves as honorary chair, to provide fresh ingredients to families during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/dedUWMp9SY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 9, 2021

This children's program is the latest release from the Obamas' production company, Higher Ground Productions, as part of its partnership with Netflix that started in 2018. The couple has launched several documentaries, "American Factory," "Crip Camp" and "Becoming," on the streaming service.

Signing the Obamas nearly three years ago is part of Netflix's ongoing strategy of securing exclusive deals with top content creators. Netflix has a long list of these partnerships that includes contracts with Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Kevin Hart, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and Kenya Barris.

It's unknown how much the Obamas' Netflix agreement is worth or how long it is contracted to last.

Last week, Netflix and Higher Ground Productions detailed a slate of programming in development for the streaming service. The projects, which span multiple genres, are set to be released over the next few years: