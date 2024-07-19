Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Microsoft, CrowdStrike shares fall in premarket trading after major outage hits businesses worldwide

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

Pavlo Gonchar | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike saw its shares plunge Friday, after an update led to a major outage, impacting businesses across the world.

Shares of the company, which makes software to help firms manage their security in IT environments, tanked 14% in U.S. premarket trading.

Microsoft, which also reported issues affecting its Azure cloud services and Microsoft 365 suite of apps, fell 2% in premarket trading.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

