Microsoft enters portable gaming with new ROG Xbox Ally devices

By Krysta Escobar, CNBC

Microsoft ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X Handheld devices
Source: Xbox

Microsoft Xbox players will soon be able to take their favorite games anywhere with the launch of the new ROG Xbox Ally handhelds.

This is a first for Xbox, which has never released a handheld before.

The devices, developed in collaboration with ASUS, offer a full-screen Xbox experience meant for portable play.

Players will be able to access Xbox games, stream content, and play on the go with built-in support for cloud gaming.

"Players can look forward to an approachable gaming experience that travels with you wherever you go, featuring several new and first-of-their kind features on both devices," Microsoft said in a press release.

The announcement follows last week's debut of Nintendo's flagship Switch 2 and sets the stage for a new chapter in portable gaming.

