Microsoft passes its first test on U.S. tariffs with limited portfolio exposure

The word "tariff" came up just once on Microsoft's Wednesday earnings call.

CEO Satya Nadella said he thinks the company could be helpful in providing software that could help clients counter rising costs.

President Trump's tariffs have dominated global news headlines for weeks. During Microsoft's earnings call with investors on Wednesday, though, tariffs came up only once, during prepared remarks.

The reference from Amy Hood, Microsoft's finance chief, had to do with sales of personal computers and Windows operating system licenses to other PC makers.

"Windows OEM and devices revenue increased 3% year over year, ahead of expectations, as tariff uncertainty through the quarter resulted in inventory levels that remained elevated," Hood said.

While Microsoft does sell Surface PCs and Xbox video game consoles, impact will likely be less direct than it will be on companies that sell physical products.

Still, Microsoft does stand to see second-order effects, like other software vendors. Its clients might feel the effects of higher prices on goods imported into the U.S. and choose to soften their spending, and Microsoft does purchase equipment from other countries.

The Redmond, Washington-based company is investing heavily to buy and install the necessary Nvidia graphics processing units across the world to power OpenAI's ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence products.

If anything, software might help companies respond in the event that their costs go up because of tariffs, CEO Satya Nadella said on the conference call

"I think if you sort of buy into the argument that software is the most malleable resource we have to fight any type of inflationary pressure or any type of growth pressure where you need to do more with less, I think we can be super helpful in that," he said. "And so if anything, we would probably have more of that mindset is, how do we make sure we are helping our customers, and then, of course, we'll look to

share gains."

The company sells a slew of AI products, including the GitHub Copilot that spits out source code suggestions for developers and the Microsoft 365 Copilot assistant that answers questions in Excel, Teams and other productivity apps.

Microsoft shares traded up about 8% in extended trading after the call. The company reported higher revenue and earnings than analysts had predicted and issued an upbeat forecast.

