Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

MicroStrategy leads crypto stocks higher after bitcoin tops $100,000 for the first time

By Hakyung Kim,CNBC

The Coinbase and bitcoin logos are displayed on a phone screen in San Anselmo, California, on Feb. 15, 2024.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Cryptocurrency-related stocks popped in premarket trading Thursday after the price of bitcoin soared above $100,000 for the first time overnight.

MicroStrategy surged 6.1%, while Robinhood Markets and Coinbase Global climbed 4.3% and 3.5% each. Mara Holdings and Riot Platforms added around 6% and 4%, respectively.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Year to date, MicroStrategy has soared 542.8% as of Wednesday's close. Robinhood has rallied more than 200%, while Coinbase has nearly doubled. Mara Holdings has lagged the group with a 10.5% gain.

Investors have become bullish on bitcoin after President-elect Donald Trump won the election on Nov. 5 on the expectations of a more relaxed regulatory environment.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Investors have also poured into leveraged Microstrategy ETFs, according to a research note from JPMorgan on Wednesday. A leveraged exchange traded fund can amplify the potential gains of an underlying index through by holding debt; as a result, it is also viewed as a higher-risk investment fund.

"The inflows into leveraged MicroStrategy ETFs accounted for almost a third of the record high $11bn inflow into overall crypto funds in November," strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said in the note.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us