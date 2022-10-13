Millions of Americans May Still Be Eligible for a Covid-19 Stimulus — Maybe Even You. Here's What to Know

Around 10 million Americans may still be eligible to receive a Covid-19 stimulus check, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Individuals with little to no income, who are not required to pay taxes, can complete a simplified tax return to receive compensation, says the agency.

Americans who meet this criteria must fill out and submit the information by November 15.

Additionally, taxpayers who didn't meet the deadline on April 15, now have an extension until October 17.

Those who may qualify can fill out and submit a tax return on the Internal Revenue Service's site.

Here's what else you should know

Stimulus payments can total up to $1,400 per person for those with adjusted gross incomes of $75,000 or less as single filers, or $160,000 or less for joint filers.

Families can also receive $1,400 per dependent, regardless of the dependent's age.

The Child Tax Credit (CTC) was also temporarily extended by Congress to consider more families and increase how much they can receive.

Most families are eligible for $3,000 per child between the ages of six and 17 and $3,600 for each child under six. You can check the IRS's site to determine if you qualify.

Tax returns can also be completed and submitted through CTC's site, including the simplified filing tool which was updated on Wednesday.

GAO discovered that people within certain groups may have faced difficulty receiving their payments.

This includes those who:

had never filed a tax return or were filing a tax return for the first time

were in mixed immigrant status families

did not have a bank account or access to a bank

had limited or no access to the internet

were experiencing homelessness

"Individuals who think they may be eligible but did not receive a COVID-19 payment in 2020 or 2021 or the CTC can file a simplified return at ChildTaxCredit.gov," GAO wrote in its blog.

"However, the deadlines to do so are rapidly approaching."

